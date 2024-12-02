Angela Alsobrooks resigns as Prince George's County Executive after historic Senate win

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY -- Angela Alsobrooks resigned from her position as Prince George's County Executive Monday after becoming Maryland's first Black senator.

Alsobrooks' resignation is effective starting Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m., according to county officials.

The announcement comes after Democrat Alsobrooks defeated Republican Larry Hogan in the race for Maryland Senate in the 2024 election, making her the fourth Black woman to serve in the Senate.

"Thank you for your trust and partnership as we worked to build a stronger, united Prince George's," Alsobrooks said. "Serving the residents of this county has been the honor of my lifetime, and I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished together."

Chief Administrative Officer Tara Jackson will assume the role of Acting County Executive.

Who is Angela Alsobrooks?

Alsobrooks is a Maryland native, and she has served as Prince George's County Executive since 2018. She was the first woman to hold the position, and the first Black woman elected for the position.

During her time as county executive, Alsobrooks prioritized growing the economy, investing in education and expanding healthcare in the county.

She previously worked as a law clerk in the Howard County Circuit Court and the Baltimore City Circuit Court before becoming Assistant State's Attorney in Prince George's County.

She received her undergraduate degree from Duke University before graduating from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Alsobrooks ran on a platform of supporting abortion rights, promoting diplomatic foreign policies and improving the economy.

She has expressed her support for court expansion and setting term limits and for universal health coverage built on the Affordable Care Act.