Alleged hanging incident involving second grader at Maryland school prompts protests

BALTIMORE -- A non-profit is planning two protests after a 7-year-old student was injured in a 'hanging' at a Charles County school.

On November 15, Carrie Burke, Principal at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, issued a letter to parents about an incident that happened in the school bathroom.

According to the principal's statement, two students were 'horseplaying' in a school bathroom when one student's jacket got caught on a stall door hook.

The other student involved was unable to free the student and left the bathroom to seek help from staff - reporting the incident to school administrators.

Staff responded and were able to assist, but called 911 for additional "precautionary medical support," the letter said.

While the letter did not include further details about the condition of the 7-year-old boy, the family spoke out, distraught over the incident, WUSA-9 reported.

"My child who is a second grader was hung in the boys' bathroom by a fourth grader," a social media post by the child's mother read. "I received the most traumatizing phone call from the school stating that my child was being rushed to children's hospital in NW ... I'm feeling anger and seeing red, but my son is here by the grace of GOD, and I will forever be thankful!"

According to hospital documentation, the second-grader suffered a neck contusion caused by blunt trauma.

While the school's letter referred to the incident as roughhousing, the child's parents said it was a result of bullying.

"My son did tell me that when they were in the bathroom, he said the little boy told him 'I'm going to show you how I did people back in the day,' that's why I feel like it's bullying," his mother said. "It's no telling how many other kids this has happened to," the boy's mother told WUSA.

In the wake of the incident, The One In Five Foundation For Kids, a national non-profit that advocates for school violence prevention, announced two protests. One on December 2 at C Paul Barnhart Elementary School, and another set for December 10, at 11 a.m. at the school district headquarters.