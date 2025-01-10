$2.9 million allocated for railroad crossing upgrades in Baltimore County after Rosedale collisions

BALTIMORE -- More than $3.1 million in grants has been awarded for two railroad safety upgrade projects in Maryland, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

The funds are part of a $1.1 billion investment to improve and study more than 1,000 highway rail crossings across the U.S.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will receive up to $2.9 million for a crossing improvement and consolidation plan in Rosedale, the FRA said. The proposal includes steps to support crossing improvements in Baltimore County on CSX-owned infrastructure.

Flashing light signals, automatic roadway gates, bells and additional signage will be installed during the project. A grade crossing elimination study will be completed during the second phase of the project.

The Maryland Transit Administration will receive up to $150,000 to address crossings in Kensington, including a study to evaluate a new ADA-accessible pedestrian and bicycle crossing.

Grants were distributed in 41 states to build railroad overpasses and underpasses, fund safety upgrades, and make other improvements to increase safety for pedestrians and motorists along with rail workers and riders.

According to the FRA, the new overpasses and underpasses should eliminate the risk of collisions between trains and drivers.

Previous rail safety issues

In May 2023, a CSX train collided with a tractor-trailer in Rosedale in a spot that had seen similar crashes in the past.

The train hit two trucks, and one of them was dragged down the tracks. After the incident, a witness told WJZ the truck entered the tracks even though the train was blaring its horn.

A CSX train collided with a tractor trailer in Rosedale, Maryland in May 2023. CBS News Baltimore

The driver was able to escape the truck before it was dragged about 50 feet, according to the witness.

At the time, Ramon Rhodes, who lived in the area, said the crossing was dangerous because it didn't have gates.

"It would be a help if they could put gates there and flashing lights, but even then, people run those, too," Rhodes told WJZ.

In 2013, a garbage truck collided with a train causing a derailment and explosion in the exact same spot.