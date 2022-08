County-by-county: School start dates in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Summer break is almost over and that means students will be heading back to school.

To help students, parents and teachers, we've compiled a county-by-county guide to school start dates. Below is the list:

Baltimore City Public Schools

Aug. 29: First day of school

Anne Arundel County Schools

Aug. 29: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-6 & 9

Baltimore County Public Schools

Aug. 29: First day of school

Caroline County Public Schools

Aug. 31: First day of school

Carroll County Public Schools

Sept. 6: First day of school

Cecil County Public Schools

Sept: 1: First day of school

Dorchester County Public Schools

Aug. 29: First day of school for grades 1-6 & 9

Frederick County Public Schools

Aug. 17: First day of school

Harford County Public Schools

Sept. 6: First day of school

Howard County Public Schools

Aug. 29: First day of school

Kent County Public Schools

Aug. 29: First day of school (grades K-6 & 9)

Queen Anne's County Public Schools

Aug. 29: First day of school (grades 1-6 & 9)

Talbot County Public Schools

Aug. 29: First day of school