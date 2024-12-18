Maryland sues Cecil County-based W.L. Gore for toxic PFAS contamination

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is suing Cecil County manufacturing giant W.L. Gore & Associates for knowingly polluting the air and surrounding water with toxic Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown alleges in the lawsuit that W.L. Gore released toxic "forever chemicals" for more than half a century during manufacturing, causing widespread contamination of drinking water and the state's natural resources, including surface water, groundwater, soils, sediments, plant, and animal life.

W.L. Gore & Associates is known for its waterproof "Gore-tex jackets."

The lawsuit asks the court to order Gore to pay all costs relating to the investigation and cleanup of the chemicals.

"PFAS are linked to cancer, weakened immune systems, and can even harm the ability to bear children," said Attorney General Brown. "It is unacceptable for any company to knowingly contaminate our drinking water with these toxins, putting Marylanders at risk of severe health conditions. Our office will not tolerate companies that put profits ahead of the health and safety of Maryland families."

"While we appreciate Gore's limited investigation to ascertain the extent of PFAS contamination around its facilities, much more needs to be done to protect the community and the health of residents," added Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. "We must remove these forever chemicals from our natural resources urgently, and we expect responsible parties to pay for this remediation."

PFAS found at Harford County schools

At the start of the school year, at least 10 Harford County schools were found to be contaminated with PFAS. also known as "forever chemicals." Bottled water was provided to the students and staff.

School officials said the water was not safe to drink.