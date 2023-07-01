Maryland Office of the Attorney General opens investigation into deadly Baltimore Police shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a deadly exchange of gunfire between Baltimore Police officers and a 40-year-old man.

Our Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Baltimore City Thursday evening June 29, 2023. https://t.co/tLn3NlWgqa — Anthony G. Brown (@OAGMaryland) June 30, 2023

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Milton Avenue a few minutes before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

That's where the man, who was wanted on a warrant, was killed, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters following the fatal shooting.

Prior to the shooting, the man had been trying to flee from officers until his vehicle became disabled, which happened near the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Milton Street, Worley said.

At that point, the man began firing his weapon. Some of his bullets struck an officer's vehicle, he said.

Other officers came from the opposite end of the block and fired "multiple rounds" at the man. The man was killed by the gunfire, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting. No officers were injured, Worley said.

Investigators recovered a handgun with an extended magazine and one short-barreled rifle near the spot where the man died, according to authorities.

"This individual was firing an automatic weapon at our officers," Worley told reporters at a press conference following the shooting. "He dropped that weapon, and he actually got a second weapon, and he was getting ready to fire a second automatic weapon at our officers when he was shot."

The officers involved in the exchange of gunfire were wearing body-worn cameras, which were actively recording during the shooting, according to authorities.

The video footage obtained from those cameras will be made available in accordance with Baltimore Police Department and Independent Investigations Division policies, state authorities said.

The Independent Investigations Division generally releases the name of the person who was killed and the officer—or officers—who discharged their weapon within 48 hours of the shooting.

That period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer's safety is at risk, according to state authorities.

Per state law, the Independent Investigations Division investigates police-involved fatalities in conjunction with the Maryland State Police.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement on Friday, saying that the city would continue to keep its residents informed of any "pertinent information" stemming from the investigation.

"This violent, tragic outcome impacts the entire Baltimore community, and our hearts are with all of those affected by this incident in every way," he said.