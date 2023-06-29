Baltimore officer shoots man with automatic weapon who was 'wanted on a warrant,' police say

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has opened an investigation into a deadly shooting involving one of its officers and a man "wanted on a warrant" in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Milton Avenue a few minutes before 5:30 p.m., police said.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference the person the officer shot and killed was a 40-year-old man.

Police say a 40yr old suspect was shot and killed. Police in the area recognized the suspect & knew he was wanted for charges unknown at this time. They followed the suspect, at one point the Suspect shot at police - left his car and continued down N Milton. (Cont) @wjz pic.twitter.com/hE2YY8PHfV — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 30, 2023

The man fled from officers until his vehicle became disabled, which happened near the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Milton Street, he said. That's when the man fired rounds, striking the officer's vehicle, Worley said.

Other officers came from the opposite end of the block and fired "multiple rounds" at the man. The man was killed by the gunfire, he said.

"This individual was firing an automatic weapon at our officers," Worley said. "He dropped that weapon, and he actually got a second weapon, and he was getting ready to fire a second automatic weapon at our officers when he was shot."

The local police union said on its social media account that it was sending over representatives.

"We are not aware of any injury to officers at this time," the union said.

We are aware of the police involved shooting on N Milton. President Mancuso and 1st VP MacDonald are responding. We are not aware of any injury to officers at this time. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) June 29, 2023

Worley confirmed during the press conference that no officers had been injured during the exchange of gunfire.

The crime scene surrounding the shooting is extensive, Worley said. The consent decree monitoring team has been advised of the shooting, he said.

