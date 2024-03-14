Maryland MTA inviting applicants for Red Line community advisory team

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration is inviting Baltimore-area community members to provide input on the Maryland Red Line project.

Governor Wes Moore announced the relaunch of the Red Line project in June 2023.

The projects goal is to address a significant gap in east-west transit service between Bayview and Woodlawn, through downtown Baltimore City.

The MTA hopes the Red Line project will bridge the gap that prevented residents from convenient access to work, school, and other resources.

Individuals, business owners, and other stakeholders impacted by the project are encouraged to join the MTA's Community Advisory Team (CAT).

"The Community Advisory Team will be a valuable resource to ensure we receive comprehensive input from community members who live, work and invest along the corridor and that our efforts to engage with the public are effective." the Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said.

Those selected will provide their feedback on the planning and design for the transit line in order to achieve the most efficient service.

The Red Line has a long history, in which for decades residents made complaints about not being able to reach important services with convenience.

More details regarding the history of the Red Line project can be found here.

Baltimore residents interested in joining the CAT must submit a statement of interest by April 3, 2024. Selections are expected to be made by mid-May.

Individuals can express their interest by completing one of the following steps below: