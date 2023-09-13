Maryland leaders question lenient laws for youth violence after report on juvenile crime

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders raised questions on whether lenient laws are to blame for certain spikes in youth violence, particularly among repeat offenders.

The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services released a 34-page report on Tuesday indicating that youth crime in the state has declined over the past decade and currently represents only a small portion of overall crime.

However, the report confirmed a stark uptick in car thefts and gun violence among young people.

Under Maryland law, in most cases, children under 13 cannot be criminally charged with a crime.

Instead, they are diverted to support services and/or put under state supervision.

"We have these examples of youth that commit a crime and they just cycle through the system over and over and over," said Maryland Delegate Robin Grammer Jr.

Vincent Schiraldi, Maryland's Secretary of Juvenile Services, said that incarceration is not the only or most effective tool for addressing crime.

"When you formalize kids cases, you sometimes do more damage when we divert those cases," he said. "We track the data on them and 85 percent of them don't get rearrested."

Data also reveals youth of color are over-represented within the juvenile justice system.

"Can you talk to me a little bit about the wrap-around services that your department has initiated to make sure Black youth needs are being met and have the resources they need to stay out of the system," Maryland Delegate Gary Simmons said.

Programs like Thrive Academy, in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, look to cater to at-risk youth and present them with alternatives.

"It will provide a very solid package of wraparound services with people from their community to help divert them from this destructive path they are on," Schiraldi said.

Still, state leaders questioned if efforts by the DOJ and local police are enough to curb youth violence in our communities.

"We are writing a script that isn't filled will success," Schiraldi said. "The juvenile court has shown to be imperfect and better than the adult system."

This is the first of several briefings on the topic of tackling youth violence within the state.

Lawmakers will use these findings during the next legislative session.