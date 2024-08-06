Maryland lawmakers react to Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' pick as VP running mate

ANNAPOLIS -- Some Maryland leaders couldn't contain their excitement after Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore described Walz as his colleague, his friend and a good man.

Moore added that Walz is a man of service in which he believes will help Democrats win in November.

During an event announcing more support for military caregivers in Maryland, Moore let his excitement known.

"I'm ecstatic," Moore said.

Walz has served 24 years in the Army National Guard as well as served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than a decade.

Moore notes other roles have made Walz an ideal VP pick.

"He has taken that posture throughout his entire life -- whether it was serving in the military., whether it was coaching, whether it was serving in Congress, whether it was raising his hand to serve as governor of Minnesota," Moore said. "He has served."

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, from Maryland, also voiced his support for Walz.

"Having served for years with Tim in the House of Representatives, I can say without reservation, there's no better person Vice President Harris could have picked to run and then govern alongside her."

On Walz's record, Moore said his Minnesota counterpart has shown he'll help all American families. As governor, Walz has cut taxes for working families and expanded paid family and medical leave.

"He's doing what we're doing in the state of Maryland, saying we're not choosing," Moore said. "We're gonna create an environment where you can have economic growth...and we are going to end this scourge of child poverty."

Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican lawmaker in the Maryland Congressional Delegation, didn't respond to requests for comment from WJZ.

U.S. Senate candidate, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, said in a statement she's excited about Walz's pick.

Her opponent, former Gov. Larry Hogan, congratulated Walz and wished him luck.

"I want to extend my congratulations to Governor Walz on being selected as the Democratic vice presidential nominee," Hogan said. "We had the chance to work together as fellow governors, and while we come from different parties, I have always appreciated his dedication to public service. I believe we need more governors at the national level because governors have to actually get stuff done. I wish Tim and his family well in the campaign ahead."