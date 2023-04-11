Maryland lawmakers pass gender-affirming care, gun control bills on final day of legislative session

BALTIMORE - On the last day of the Maryland Legislative session, lawmakers worked around the clock to pass key legislation.

One the list of bills that passed is a gun control bill, Senate Bill 1, which will prohibit people with wear and carry permits from having their guns with them in certain locations, like polling places, school playgrounds and certain health care facilities.

There was a lot of debate over the bill on the floor.

"People who are afraid of guns, I don't think, have the experience and understand sometimes that someone who is well-trained, who's had a background check, knows how to use a firearm… and that's what these permit holders are, they're actually a great asset to public safety," Senator Justin Ready said.

Ahead of the bill's passage, there were Second Amendment advocates outside the state house, calling for more to be done about crime, than restricting guns.

"It's just a bunch of feel good laws that aren't going to do anything to stop crime," Paul Brockman with Patriot Pickett said.

Governor Wes Moore said he's taken a look at all of the gun control bills in the legislature and said they are all common sense policies.

"As the legislature is putting together its final proposals around gun safety legislation, and common sense gun legislation, it's important that the legislature-- it's important that our entire state moves with a sense of urgency," Gov. Moore said.

After the Governor signs Senate Bill 1, it would go into effect Oct. 1.

The bill addressing gender-affirming care also passed both the Senate and House and is now awaiting the governor's signature.

House Bill 283, also known as the Trans Health Equity Act, will expand Maryland Medicaid coverage of gender-affirming healthcare, including coverage for surgeries and therapies.

The governor said he will sign this bill.

"In Maryland we choose to be different," Moore said. "In Maryland, we will lead different and I want every single person in this state to know that their authentic self is good enough."

