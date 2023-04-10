Watch CBS News
Gov. Moore got most of what he wanted during his first legislative session

/ The Baltimore Banner

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore began the year as a brand-new governor with no elected political experience. He's walking away from his first General Assembly session with most of his priorities passed in some form or another, and with almost all of his appointees confirmed.

Ahead of a key procedural deadline last month, the Democratic governor told reporters that it was an "extraordinary moment" because all of his bills were alive in some form.

... this story by Pamela Wood continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Moore got most of what he wanted during his first legislative session

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:30 PM

