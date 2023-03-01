Maryland lawmakers consider amendment to protect rights to abortion

BALTIMORE - Abortions are legal in Maryland, but state lawmakers are considering an amendment that would enshrine the right to an abortion in Maryland's constitution.

According to the wording in the bill (SB798), the proposed constitutional amendment would establish "... an individual's fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including, but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end one's own pregnancy, " and it would prohibit the state from abridging one's right to an abortion unless the state has a compelling interest.

During a hearing Wednesday, Marylanders used personal stories to try to sway legislators before they take a preliminary vote.

One woman, who supports the constitutional amendment to an abortion, testified about pregnancy complications.

"The minute the prognosis was poor, politics entered my room and I did not sign a consent form for politicians to make decisions for me," she said through tears.

Doctors also addressed lawmakers, including a women's health physician who's against the abortion amendment.

"Majority of the women tell me they regret having an abortion," the doctor told lawmakers.

Abortion is legal in Maryland, but after the Supreme Court's decision last summer which said there is no constitutional protection for abortions under federal law, some Maryland lawmakers now want to enshrine that right in the state constitution.

"We as the state of Maryland have an obligation and a duty to protect women in this state and protect providers, to make sure that bodily autonomy and privacy matter here in the state of Maryland," said Senate President Bill Ferguson. "This gives residents of this state an opportunity to send a clear signal that access to safe abortions will be enshrined and will be projected for the future."

Republican Senator Justin Ready is concerned about the permanent nature of this bill.

"We allow tons of access to abortion, very much unfettered in this state. So this is a it's both something that would lock things in to where you can't even make basic changes to how we keep people safe that are having an abortion," said Senator Ready.

Anti-abortion advocates are pushing for expanded financial resources instead of expanded abortion access.

"Abortion remains one of the most immoral actions that can be done to any person," said one witness who identified as an attorney who represents Maryland Family Institute. "Part of the text of this bill talks about the individual's right to liberty and equality, but what should be included here is that babies are individuals."

If the bill passes, it would ultimately leave it up to voters to decide in the next general election in November of 2024 if abortions should a constitutional right in the state.