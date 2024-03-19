Maryland lawmakers consider bill to protect from price gouging on ticket resales

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers are hoping to crack down on price gouging of resale tickets.

Senate Bill 0539 would set up guardrails to protect you when you purchase tickets for your favorite sporting event or artist's concert.

The bill would require "the listing for a ticket and each step of a transaction to purchase a ticket to disclose certain information including the total price of the ticket; requiring a reseller to provide the contact information of the resale ticket purchaser to the ticket issuer for a certain purpose; prohibiting a reseller from selling or offering to sell tickets for more than the total price of the initial ticket; limiting the fee that a secondary ticket exchange may charge for the service of providing a marketplace for the resale of a ticket; etc."

This bill met the Crossover Day deadline, passing in the state Senate and is now making its way through the House chamber.