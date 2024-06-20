Maryland launches new evidence tracking system for sexual assault cases, leaders want justice for more victims

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is standing with survivors and victims of sexual assault to ensure justice, with the launch of a new statewide tracking system designed to trace evidence of sexual assault and eliminate blocking of cases.

The Governor and Attorney General revealed the details of the new barcode tracking system for sexual assault evidence kits, with the hope that victims and survivors will be able to track their evidence kits online and ask questions throughout the process.

"Today really is about ensuring equal justice for all. It's ensuring that all of us can be seen and supported, especially in times of greatest need," said Governor Wes Moore.

" Now we are going to use a barcode system that is going to change everything in Maryland. It is the key to a new statewide tracking system that will provide survivors with answers," said Attorney General AG Brown

All new kits will be tagged with a code, and the state is working to add barcodes to past kits too. That will be completed by 2025.

Angela Wharton shared her story about being raped at gunpoint in Northeast Baltimore in 1996 and in 2018, when the evidence in her case was destroyed.

"This groundbreaking initiative represents a ray of hope for survivors like me who have endured the anguish of having their trauma dismissed and their pursuit of justice thwarted by a system that failed to protect and serve," Wharton said. "Let us stand united in our pursuit of justice, empowerment, and a future where every survivor's story is acknowledged, believed, and honored."

The site is online, where advocates and survivors can track cases 24/7, 365 days per year. The administration says this is one step to ensuring justice for all victims of sexual violence.