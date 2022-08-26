Maryland launches monkeypox data dashboard, over 460 cases confirmed in state

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health on Friday announced the launch of a monkeypox dashboard, which contains data on monkeypox case counts and the vaccination rate.

The data dashboard will be updated every Friday and will include confirmed cases in the state, cases by jurisdiction, cases by demographic and the number of people vaccinated in the state.

As of Friday there are 461 total cases in the state with 133 of those cases in Baltimore City. The jurisdiction with the highest rate is Prince George's County with 175 cases, over a third of the state's total.

A total of 2124 Marylanders are now vaccinated against monkeypox.

To protect the privacy of patients, the department won't show county case counts below 10.

"This tool will further help health care providers deliver the care that is needed to Marylanders affected by human monkeypox," said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "The dashboard also builds on the information about human monkeypox that the state has been providing to help residents stay healthy and safe."

The virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of the virus, which are similar to those of smallpox but milder by comparison, include fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion, according to the CDC. Infected individuals are known to develop a rash on the face and other parts of the body.

To avoid infection, it is recommended that people avoid contact with those who have symptoms, wear a face mask around others and wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

The outbreak has touched over 70 countries and led the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency as authorities step up their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.