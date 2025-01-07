Maryland residents say Key Bridge is "part of us" as pre-construction phase begins

BALTIMORE — The pre-construction phase is set to begin this week for the rebuild of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which Maryland residents say is a major landmark in the state.

The bridge collapsed in March 2024, killing six construction workers, and closing the main channel to the Port of Baltimore for weeks.

"It's a part of us," Maryland resident Maxine Tate said. "When it fell, we heard it, but we didn't think t hat, who would have thought it was a bridge."

Part of the Maryland Transportation Authority's (MDTA) pre-construction activities includes property inspections to about 1,100 homes and businesses in the adjacent communities of the Key Bridge rebuild project area.

MDTA officials say pre-construction property inspections aren't typical on all projects, however, leaders said they are addressing concerns expressed by the community for possible basement and foundation damage.

MDTA said their engineering analysis ensured construction wouldn't damage properties. Property inspections are voluntary and are expected to wrap up by February.

Initial pre-construction activities will include surveying, riverbed scanning, and soil sample collection. The entire project is expected to cost approximately $2 billion and take about four years to complete.

Key Bridge rebound

Maryland residents said the Key Bridge collapse will never be forgotten.

"I just felt like my whole apartment shake," Markell Phaneuf said. "I can see the bridge from my window, and when I looked, there was no bridge."

The cargo ship Dali lost electrical power around 1:30 a.m. on March 26 before crashing into Baltimore's iconic bridge. The bridge collapse severely impacted one of the country's largest ports and created headaches for those who relied on driving over the bridge everyday.

"So, the bridge was being built when I was a kid," Tate said. "It was always a milestone that my kids would say, 'Oh, we're almost where we need to be.'"

"Oh I can't wait until it's over because I have to travel over an hour to get to work to go through the tunnel," Phaneuf said.

Despite some residents having concerns about construction, nearby residents say they aren't bothered by the work set to come soon.

"That's a part of growth," Tate said. "Sometimes, you have to take a step back to get something new."

"Absolutely not," said Phaneuf. "It can't be no worse than it falling."