Two teens arrested for armed carjacking in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two teens were arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed carjacking in Southwest Baltimore that prompted a man to share a warning with the community.

Kenny Devera said he was cleaning snow off his vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 7 when he was approached by two males, possibly minors, in the 1500 block of West Pratt Street. The two people showed a gun and demanded the car.

"One boy walks up, gets a little closer to me, pulls his jacket up and grabs his gun," Devera said. "Tells me 'Nah, he's just going to take the truck.'"

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Baltimore police were conducting an investigation in the 500 block of Dolphin Street when they saw two minors accessing a vehicle. Officers later determined the vehicle had been recently taken in a carjacking.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 1000 block of Park Avenue where they conducted a traffic stop, according to police.

A 15-year-old female driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested following a short chase, police said. A 16-year-old male passenger was also arrested.

Both were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and charged accordingly, police said.

Devera's warning

Devera said he hopes his carjacking experience can be a lesson for others, saying people should remain vigilant of crimes.

"Keep your eyes open and don't think that this can't happen to you," Devera said. "That's just it because these kids don't care. All the kids ain't bad. Hopefully, they learn from one another, just show respect."

Juvenile crime in Baltimore

Crime rates in the city dropped during 2024, but in November 2024 youth carjackings were up 233% compared to 2023 and robberies involving juveniles were up 44%, according to Baltimore Police data.

According to Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, juvenile crime arrests rose by 146% compared to 2023 as lawmakers worked to address the surge in crimes.

In mid-December, two teens were arrested for a carjacking in the city, and one day prior, four teens were arrested for an unarmed carjacking and then released to their parents, police said.