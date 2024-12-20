Maryland added 7,100 jobs in November, unemployment rate increased to 3.1% amid workforce growth

BALTIMORE -- Maryland added an estimated 7,100 jobs in November, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The state has gained 40,900 jobs in 2024, with the most growth coming from the public sector, and professional, scientific, and technical services sectors.

Sectors that saw job growth in November include the public sector, professional, scientific and technical services, and health care and social assistance sectors. Those industries grew by 1,700, 1,400, and 1,300 jobs respectively.

The retail trade sector also saw growth, with an increase of 1,100 jobs. The transportation, warehousing, and utilities sectors gained 1000 jobs.

Five sectors reported job losses, with Administrative and Support Services showing the largest decline of 2,800 jobs.

Maryland's unemployment rate slightly increased to 3.1 percent in November as 2,700 new workers entered the labor force. The rate remains significantly below the national average of 4.2 percent.

More data can be found on the BLS website.