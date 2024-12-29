Maryland leaders mourn death of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter: "Good man with a good heart"

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders are mourning the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at 100 years old. Before his death, Carter had been the oldest living former U.S. president.

Lawmakers said the 39th president was a humanitarian, compassionate and a man who aimed to create a peaceful world. Carter graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1946 before serving as a naval officer.

"He was a model to me that you can be honest and straightforward with the American people and you could accomplish a great deal," Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin said. "He represented the very best values that you want in elected officials. He was humble and as genuine as they come. For me personally, and as a nation, we owe a lot to Jimmy Carter."

When I was a young state legislator in Annapolis, #JimmyCarter was coming on the national scene. He was a model to me that you can be honest and straightforward with the American people and you could accomplish a great deal. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) December 29, 2024

"I mourn the loss of President Carter, a man who never gave up on his aspirations to make government more compassionate for all. President Carter's dedication to the American people was admirable and his drive to further human rights inspiring," Maryland Congressman David Trone said.

I mourn the loss of President Carter, a man who never gave up on his aspirations to make government more compassionate for all. President Carter's dedication to the American people was admirable and his drive to further human rights inspiring. https://t.co/vXwWUty7Nm — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) December 29, 2024

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said former President Carter "represented the best of our country."

"His decades of distinguished service to America and humanity leave a towering legacy of good works," Van Hollen added.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said, "The First Lady and I are saddened to hear of the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

The First Lady and I are saddened to hear of the passing of President Jimmy Carter.



Our thoughts are with his family at this time: pic.twitter.com/j64dhByT2x — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) December 29, 2024

Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume called Carter a "good man with a good heart."

"He was one of the kindest persons I'd ever known – a good man with a good heart – who cherished his family and loved his country," Mfume said.

Rest in peace former President Jimmy Carter. He was one of the kindest persons I’d ever known – a good man with a good heart – who cherished his family and loved his country.

#RememberingJimmyCarter #CarterLegacy #JimmyCarter #CarterforHumanity #TheCarterYears #BuildingPeace pic.twitter.com/NoiqCo9G1U — Kweisi Mfume (@RepKweisiMfume) December 29, 2024

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin added that Carter was a "leader of soaring integrity."

"America mourns sharply the loss of President Jimmy Carter. A leader of soaring integrity and passionate devotion to human rights, his legacy already sparkles like a diamond in the rough," Raskin said. "With millions of Americans, I send love and gratitude to the Carter family."

America mourns sharply the loss of President Jimmy Carter. A leader of soaring integrity and passionate devotion to human rights, his legacy already sparkles like a diamond in the rough.



With millions of Americans, I send love and gratitude to the Carter family. https://t.co/lTvMItCT0d — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 29, 2024

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Ken Ulman said Carter's legacy "inspires us to continue fighting for a brighter, more just future."

"President Jimmy Carter set a powerful example of what Democratic values can accomplish, strengthening Social Security, expanding healthcare, and advancing the cause of peace around the world," Ullman said. "While his passing is a profound loss, his legacy inspires us to continue fighting for a brighter, more just future. As Democrats, let's honor his memory by building on the progress he championed."