A lookback at some of former President Jimmy Carter's memorable Baltimore visits

BALTIMORE -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at 100 years old, was known for his partnership with Habitat for Humanity and helping build homes for those in need in Maryland and across the world.

Carter and his late wife Rosalynn worked with Habitat for Humanity from 1984 to 2019 after he served as the 39th United States president from 1977 until 1981.

His humanitarian work hundreds of Maryland residents. Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake reported they've built more than 800 homes in the state.

Gregg Mitchell, who previously was the Chief Advancement Officer at Habitat Chesapeake, credits the Carters for making that possible.

"A lot of people think he founded the organization, in fact, he elevated the visibility of the organization," Mitchell told WJZ in February 2023 when Carter was put into hospice care.

Mitchell said the spotlight by the former president and First Lady brought much needed funding and help.

"What happened when he came and lifted a hammer, then volunteers and money and support followed," Mitchell said. "Clearly, we were able to do many, many more houses than we would have if he hadn't come."

Habitat for Humanity in Baltimore

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter made two stops in Baltimore as part of the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

When he visited in 2010, Carter told WJZ how this work is an extension of his Christian beliefs. He gave Bibles to the new homeowners.

"How do you cross a border between rich people who have everything like we do, and people who need a home like these folks," Carter said. "Habitat is the best avenue I've ever found to cross that border very easily."

Mitchell said that while the Carters are the most famous habitat volunteers, they're also the gold standard.

"He was willing to take action. Caring alone is wonderful, caring matched with action is absolutely precious. We're so grateful for their big hearts," Mitchell said.

In 1992, the Carters visited Baltimore to kick off the Sandtown Habitat for Humanity campaign which rehabilitated 100 vacant homes.

Some more Baltimore visits

Former President Jimmy Carter made some memorable visits to Baltimore while campaigning, as president and for his Habitat for Humanity work.

May 7, 1976: Jimmy Carter addressed the crowd in Lexington Mall while campaigning in Maryland.

Former Gov. of Georgia Jimmy Carter waves goodbye to a crowd of two thousand in downtown Baltimore, May 7, 1976 as he closes out a day of campaigning in Maryland for the Democratic presidential primary May 18. Carter addressed the crowd in Lexington Mall and then left for Detroit. WILLIAM A. SMITH / AP

May 7, 1976: Jimmy Carter stopped in Baltimore while campaigning for the Democratic presidential primary.

Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter wades through a crowd of two thousand Marylanders, May 7, 1976 in Baltimore while campaigning for the Democratic presidential primary May 18. Carter addressed the group and then left for Detroit. WILLIAM A. SMITH / AP

May 7, 1976: A crowd of 2,000 jammed into the Lexington Mall as Jimmy Carter campaigned for the Maryland democratic presidential primary in downtown Baltimore.

A crowd of two thousand jammed into the Lexington Mall i, listens as former governor of Georgia Jimmy Carter, tells them of his stand on different issues while campaigning for the upcoming Maryland democratic presidential primary in downtown Baltimore, May 8, 1976. WILLIAM A. SMITH / AP

May 13, 1976: Democratic primary candidate Jimmy Carter toued an urban renewal area in the shadow of downtown Baltimore.

Democratic primary candidate Jimmy Carter, center, talks with Ian Jewitt, while touring an urban renewal area in the shadow of downtown Baltimore, Md., May 13, 1976. Carter is campaigning in Maryland for the May 18 primary. (AP Photo) UNCREDITED / AP

Sept. 17. 1976: Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter walked through a Baltimore neighborhood during a campaign rally..

A young unidentified woman hides her eyes and smiles as she is approached by Democratic presidential nominee Jimmy Carter as he walks through a Baltimore neighborhood, Sept. 17, 1976. Carter spent about an hour in the eastern section of the city attending a rally. William A. Smith / AP

Oct. 18, 1978: President Jimmy Carter attended a $100-a-plate fundraiser for Maryland Governor Harry Hughes at the Civic Center in Baltimore. Hughes won the primaries that year.

President Jimmy Carter is applauded by Maryland Democratic candidate for Governor Harry Hughes and acting Governor Blair Lee, right, who was upset by Hughes in the primaries in September. The president attended a $100-a-plate fundraiser for Hughes at the Civic Center in Baltimore, Oct. 18, 1978. Jim Wells / AP

Oct. 18, 1978: President Jimmy Carter waved to a crowd of Democrats attending a Maryland $100-a-person fundraiser for Democratic candidate for governor, Harry Hughes, in Baltimore.

President Jimmy Carter waves to a crowd of Democrats attending a Maryland $100-a-person fundraiser for Democratic candidate for governor, Harry Hughes, left, in Baltimore, Oct. 18, 1978. At the right is the Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sam Bogley. Jim Wells / AP

Aug. 7, 1979: President Jimmy Carter visited the solar-heated home of Mrs. Genitha Rhyne during a visit to Baltimore with Sens. Paul Sarbanes, and Charles McC. Mathias.

U.S. President Jimmy Carter visits the solar-heated home of Mrs. Genitha Rhyne, left, during a visit to Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday, August 7, 1979. At center are Sens. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md., second from left, and Charles McC. Mathias, R-Md. (AP Photo) Anonymous / AP

Aug. 7, 1979: President Jimmy Carter shook hands with Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., former mayor of Baltimore, during a visit to Baltimore.

U.S. President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., former mayor of Baltimore, during a visit to the latter's home in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday, August 7, 1979. From left are: Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes; D'Alesandro; Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md.; a secret service agent; Carter; Mrs. Carter, partly hidden; Sen. Charles McC. Mathias, R-Md.; and Dominec Mimi DiPietro, a city councilman. (AP Photo) Anonymous / AP

Aug. 7, 1979: President Jimmy Carter waved to a crowd gathered in the street in Baltimore.

U.S. President Jimmy Carter wave to a crowd gathered in the street in Baltimore, Maryland, August 7, 1979. (AP Photo) Anonymous / AP

Oct. 17, 1979: President Jimmy Carter Jimmy Carter was joined by House Speaker Tip O'Neill and baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn at Baltimore Memorial Stadium for the final game of the World Series between Pittsburgh and the Orioles.

President Jimmy Carter waves as he arrives with House Speaker Tip O'Neill and baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn, lower left center, at Baltimore Memorial Stadium, Oct. 17, 1979. Carter is attending the final game of the World Series between Pittsburgh and the Orioles. (AP Photo) The Associated Press

March 27, 1992: Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter were given a tour of the Sandtown Project by Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke in Baltimore.

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, and Rosalynn Carter, center, get a tour of the Sandtown Project by Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, right, Friday, March 27, 1992, Baltimore, Md. The Carter's were in town to kick off the Sandtown Habitat for Humanity campaign which will rehabilitate 100 vacant homes. The rest of the group is unidentified. Carlos Osorio / AP