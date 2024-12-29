Marylanders continue to show support with weekly walk for Israelis held hostage

BALTIMORE -- With Hanukkah celebrations underway, a Baltimore group is continuing its weekly walks in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

"Run for their Lives" is an organization that leads Sunday walks at a synagogue on Park Heights Avenue in a show of support for the missing men, women and children taken from Israel.

They have been walking each Sunday for the past 49 weeks.

However, on the fourth day of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, walk organizer Randi Framson said the group remembers and prays for the hostages that have been held captive for 450 days.

"We have the privilege and freedom to be able to light the menorah and to be able to speak about the freedoms that we have and we need to bring them home," Framson said.