Baltimore group walks weekly in support of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza

BALTIMORE - A group in Baltimore continues their call for the release of Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza.

"Run for their Lives" is an organization that leads Sunday walks at a synagogue on Park Heights Avenue in a show of support for the missing men, women and children taken from Israel.

"We had our first walk on day 100," said walk organizer Julie August. "This is the 29th week that we've been doing this walk here in Baltimore."

It has been more than 300 days since hostages have been held captive stemming from the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says more than 39,000 people have died, and more than 100 remain in captivity.

"The hostages need to come home," August said. "Hang on, be strong and survive."

Baltimore resident David Gerstman, who joined the walk on Sunday, has been impressed by the continued efforts.

"I'm very impressed that the organizers have kept going through the cold weather, now through the hot weather," Gerstman said. "This wasn't just a terrorist attack. It was a military attack focused on civilians."