Maryland Jewish community kicks off Hanukkah celebrations

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, the Jewish community lit the first of eight candles to celebrate Hanukkah.

Rabbi Yanky Baron with Chabad of Ellicott City said the Jewish community hopes to light a path of unity and freedom in a world of darkness.

"There's a saying from Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson...that just with a little bit of light in a very dark room, you can dispel a lot of darkness."

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after Jews overcame the rule of the Greeks in second century BC. Jewish fighters then used a little bit of oil they found to light a menorah.

"This small jug of oil that was only supposed to last one day, lasted eight days," he said. "So the message is in a world where there is so much divisiveness, so much hate, so much hurt, so much angst, so much killing, and war... the menorah comes tell us light a light."

This year's celebration marks 50 years since the first public menorah was lit in Philadelphia. According to Chabad, the public menorah was lit a year after Rabbi Schneerson launched the worldwide Hanukkah campaign in 1973 to promote the observance of the Jewish holiday.

"Chabad was at the forefront to ensure that this holiday ritual...could be present at every city center around the world," Rabbi Baron said.

Fear of antisemitism

He said that usually, a menorah is lit in a private space.

"Even here in Howard County, many of the Jewish groups and synagogues still hesitate to bring the menorah out into public spaces out of fear of antisemitism," Rabbi Baron said.

However, he said Chabad wants to remind all of a simple message -- to not be afraid and to be proud of this tradition.

"Most of our community in Howard County believes in diversity and inclusion," he said. "All people should be able to celebrate without any fear," he added.

Leaders of Chabad say they reach more than 8 million Jews in more than 100 countries. They added that over 15,000 large public menorahs stand around the world, including at the White House, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, and the Great Wall of China.

Maryland Hanukkah Events

Looking for a way to celebrate Hanukkah this year? Check out the following events:

Menorah Lighting at River Hill Village Center on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Car Menorah Parade Car Menorah Parade leaving from the River Hill Chanukah House 6424 Empty Song Road at 5:30 p.m. and arriving at the River Hill Giant Menorah Lighting

CYP Chanukah Strikes 2.0 on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Public Menorah Lighting at Main St Ellicott city on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at noon

Chanukah Celebration at Turf Valley on Shabbat, Dec. 28, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Chanukah on Ice on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at 4 p.m.

Chanukah Latke party on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Menorah Lighting at Gary Arthur Community Center on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at noon

Menorah Lighting at Dorsey Search on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The Great Gelt Drop Laurel on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The Ellicott City Chanukah House Light Show every night from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 9785 State Route 99, in Ellicott City

There will be a heated tent by the event at Turf Valley on December 27 at 6:30 p.m. and all events will have HCPD present along with private armed security.