Maryland leaders take steps to reduce hospital wait times

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders are taking steps to reduce emergency room wait times across the state.

A study released by the Maryland Hospital Association in March 2024 said Maryland had the worst hospital wait times in the country as of 2021.

The study identified hospital capacity, a statewide behavioral health crisis, workforce shortages, health care access, and Maryland's dense population as root causes of long hospital wait times.

In response to the ongoing issues, the Maryland General Assembly passed House Bill 1143, which established the Maryland Emergency Department Wait Time Reduction Commission (HSCRC). The commission's goal is to develop strategies to help state and local hospitals reduce ED wait times. The commission will terminate on June 30, 2027.

"We are implementing real-time strategies and solutions to address the problem while working collaboratively with various stakeholders on sort of long-term solutions," said Andrew Nicklas, the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs & Policy with the Maryland Hospital Association.

A report from the commission details research and proposed wait time reduction strategies.

One of the commission's proposed solutions is reducing hospital capacities by equipping hospitals to more efficiently treat Maryland's aging population and those who suffer from chronic diseases—a population that is increasing, according to the report.

According to the report, 51% of the 65 and overpopulation in Maryland will be diagnosed with prediabetes, and 25% will have a diabetes diagnosis.

Modernizing hospital facilities, addressing maintenance needs, and improving hospital staff retention are also goals outlined in the report.

In Howard County, changes are already being made to reduce ER wait times. In March 2024 Dr. Shafeeq Ahmed, president of the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, announced a goal of securing $40 million for an expansion project.

Currently, the commission is in the meeting and stakeholder outreach phase. The HSCRC held a hearing Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.