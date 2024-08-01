Maryland hate crime panel excludes Council on American-Islamic Relations despite rising Islamophobia

CATONSVILLE -- After numerous calls for removal during the last legislative session, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, was left off the latest round of appointments for a state hate crimes panel.

Zainab Chaudry, director of Cair Maryland, faced backlash during her tenure on the Maryland Attorney General's Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention.

But even though she won't be on the commission, Chaudry Thursday affirmed she'll continue to help it and its mission as much as possible, especially through her work at CAIR.

Chaudry said she chose not to reapply for the commission, worried that new laws and policies for the commission wouldn't allow her to help her communities.

"It was really important for me personally to be able to be in a space where I can continue to advocate unapologetically for my communities without potentially facing censorship," she said.

Muslim and Arab Marylanders are facing more hate than ever, according to data from CAIR Maryland. Between January and June of this year, the organization reported 413 complaints -- putting it on track to beat 2023 numbers.

Nationally, CAIR has tracked more than 4,900 complaints.

Many incidents involved students who took part in demonstrations and campus encampments. On Thursday several area students spoke about their experiences at a news conference at CAIR Maryland's office in Catonsville.

"I've had my own classmates, friends and community members doxxed on websites," said Iman Shehadeh, a college student in Howard County. "We have had counter-protesters shout verbal assaults and death threats to us at rallies, often with children present."

Incidents of antisemitism have been on the rise. In April, the Anti-Defamation League reported nearly 8,900 complaints in 2023. It's the highest number recorded since the ADL started tracking this in 1979.

Chaudry said she'll continue to fight this and other forms of discrimination.

"It's just really unfortunate that we are seeing an uptick in Islamophobia, antisemitism, anti-black racism and so many other forms of bigotry. We are stronger when we work together as a community, when we speak up against hate and bias, when we stand up for one another," she said.

Chaudry said this data will help inform legislative goals for the next legislative session.

Lawmakers will also confirm 15 of the 25 new hate crimes commission members during the next legislative session.