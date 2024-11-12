1 person dead after truck fire on I-95 North in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY -- One person died in a truck fire that shut down I-95 North Tuesday morning in Belcamp, according to Harford County Fire and EMS officials.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 6:55 a.m. The incident shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 past exit 80 to Riverside Parkway, officials said.

Firefighters used foam to extinguish the flames, and a water tanker was called to the scene as there are no fire hydrants on the highway, according to officials.

Around 8:33 a.m., officials closed northbound lanes for several hours as Maryland State Police investigated.

Harford County Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland Emergency Response officials also responded to the scene.

Drivers were urged to take Pulaski Highway (US-40) or Belair Road (US-1).

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, all northbound lanes were cleared and opened around 1:30 p.m.