Police used drone to track down teens accused of property theft, rummaging through vehicles
BALTIMORE -- Harford County Police used drone technology to locate and arrest two teens who attempted to evade police Monday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
The department said that around 4:21 a.m. on November 25, officers responded to Deep Well Court in Abingdon for reported vehicle thefts. Police said they learned that 21 vehicles had been rummaged through.
Shortly after 4:47 a.m., offers were dispatched to Doncaster Road in Joppa for more theft reports. Witnesses told police they saw two suspects dressed in black entering a black pickup truck.
Police spotted the black pickup on Falconer Road and initiated a pursuit. The suspects took the vehicle off-road on Boarksdale Road, abandoning it before fleeing on foot. Inside the truck, police found a Glock 9mm handgun, and numerous stolen items including credit cards.
The HCSO Drone Unit deployed a drone to search the area, eventually pinpointing the suspects hiding in a densely wooded area.
Police then moved in and arrested the 15, and 16-year-old teens.