Watch CBS News
Local News

Police used drone to track down teens accused of property theft, rummaging through vehicles

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Harford County Police used drone technology to locate and arrest two teens who attempted to evade police Monday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The department said that around 4:21 a.m. on November 25, officers responded to Deep Well Court in Abingdon for reported vehicle thefts. Police said they learned that 21 vehicles had been rummaged through.

Drone Technology Leads to Arrest of Two Juveniles in Theft from Vehicle Cases Early this morning, Harford County...

Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 25, 2024

Shortly after 4:47 a.m., offers were dispatched to Doncaster Road in Joppa for more theft reports. Witnesses told police they saw two suspects dressed in black entering a black pickup truck.

Police spotted the black pickup on Falconer Road and initiated a pursuit.  The suspects took the vehicle off-road on Boarksdale Road, abandoning it before fleeing on foot. Inside the truck, police found a Glock 9mm handgun, and numerous stolen items including credit cards.

The HCSO Drone Unit deployed a drone to search the area, eventually pinpointing the suspects hiding in a densely wooded area.
Police then moved in and arrested the 15, and 16-year-old teens.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.