Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to reveal state plan with focus on safety, affordability

ANNAPOLIS -- Gov. Wes Moore will be revealing a new state plan Thursday. In his State of the State address, he said this will be Maryland's first state plan in nearly a decade.

The fine details of the plan have been hard to come by, but the governor said it'd be an easier way for people to see and keep track of state government goals.

When it comes to his administration, Gov. Moore is looking to show his cards in this state plan.

"It doesn't just set the agenda for the next three months, it will chart the course we will take for the next three years," he said in his State of the State address.

Through this state plan, Gov. Moore said state government goals will be easier to measure and people will be able to track progress in real-time.

"Our state plan is about much more than just aspirational targets. The plan that we are going to lay out, it will lay out specific, actionable, realistic and measurable goals," he said.

Gov. Moore outlined his priorities in four pillars: safety, affordability, keeping the state economically competitive, and keeping Maryland a state that serves.

He adds these priorities and the state plan were built upon constituent needs. But, that's not all, Lt. Gov. Arena Miller said many others also took part.

"We received feedback from community leaders, elected officials, the legislature," she said. "So, the state plan really is like the blueprint for us in the administration and how we're gonna govern."

The state plan will be unveiled at a town hall for state employees at 2 p.m.