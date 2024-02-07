Watch CBS News
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to deliver second State of the State address Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is set to deliver his second State of the State address Wednesday afternoon after just over a year in office. 

Moore, the state's 63rd governor and first Black governor, is expected to discuss his administration's progress in the last year and hopes for the future.

The governor is expected to discuss upcoming budgets and progress on key initiatives over the last year, including crime reduction, improving education, tackling climate change, and economic equity.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 9:15 AM EST

