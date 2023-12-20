Baltimore's economic resurgence lies in "predictability" like long-term Orioles deal, Gov. Wes Moore says

BALTIMORE -- When Governor Wes Moore took office in January, he said there were no negotiations happening between the state and the Baltimore Orioles to cut out a lease extension at Camden Yards, which expires December 31.

Now nearing the end of his first year in office, Moore told WJZ what his administration prioritized in cutting a decades-long lease extension for the team: stability for Baltimore.

Both the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Board of Public Works finally approved a new long-term lease agreement on Monday after ups and downs and intense negotiations.

In an exclusive interview with WJZ Wednesday morning, he called the "generational deal" something that could bring an economic resurgence in the Baltimore region. He said he focused on longevity to achieve a predictable revenue source for the city.

"I came in and I said 'we have to get this deal done,'" he said. "But there has to be three guidelines that we're looking for. The first is that we have to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and we have to make sure we're taking that very, very seriously. The second is we need to create winners both on the field but also off the field - what does it mean to create an economic resurgence in Baltimore in the region? And the third was we're not doing a short-term deal."

Moore said his administration took a short-term deal off the table "from day one" because "you can't get predictability if you're just working on a one-year deal on one of your greatest assets."

The lease also has a clause preventing team relocation to allay fears of a repeat of the Colts' infamous Mayflower move in 1984.

Nearby Washington, D.C. is currently grappling with the issue after the Capitals and Wizards announced a move to Virginia last week.

"I'm an O's super fan - I want to keep room for the O's for years, but this is bigger than baseball," he said. "What it meant is we now have predictability when it comes to Baltimore. We have predictability when it comes to downtown and Baltimore's growth. And now we know we have assets that we can build upon, investors will come on board where we want to make this a whole 'live, work, play' environment where people can live and work and thrive, and our small businesses can grow."

The length of the term hinges on whether the O's get the necessary approvals to redevelop land around the ballpark. It is an issue they must resolve by the end of 2027 and could ultimately put the team in charge of maintenance of the state-run facility.

If the redevelopment proposals go through, the lease would last for 30 years and the team would have the option to extend it beyond that. You can read more here.

Moore is confident the lease would remain beyond his deal, saying the state's and the team's plans are aligned.

"We're very, very confident that over the process of these next few years, that larger plans and a master planning process will ensue. And that will include not just the Orioles, but also the Ravens.

The Ravens recently announced a series of projects to enhance fans' experience at M&T Bank Stadium. Moore said the team's plans could be an example for building out other parts of the city like the convention center, Harbor Place and neighborhoods.

"When we can do all those things in concert, now you're talking about having a larger coordinated plan," he said. "And that's exactly what our administration is going to work to bring.