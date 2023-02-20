Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivers speech at Black History service in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore spent part of his Sunday attending a Black History Church service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore.

Governor Moore is the first Black man in history to lead the state as chief executive.

In his remarks Sunday, the governor said he has made reliance on faith a cornerstone in his administration.

"I want to be very clear, I understand the difference between church and state, and I understand all the legal implications, but I want to be clear that I am a child of God," Moore said.

The governor said in his sermon his administration will reflect Maryland's diversity.