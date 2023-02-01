Gov. Wes Moore to deliver first State of the State address Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will be delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday, two weeks after he was sworn in as the state's 63rd chief executive.

Moore will be giving his address to the general assembly at noon. He's expected to focus on key initiatives that will "leave no one behind" in the state.

The governor has pledged to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change.

With an eye towards making major investments in education and transportation, Moore released his $63 billion budget plan for the state while keeping surplus funds flush in the case of a recession.

He described his budget plan as being "bold without being reckless."

This also comes one day after Moore joined hundreds of people in Annapolis calling for stricter gun laws, as he assured gun safety advocates he stands by them.

"These deadly weapons and these illegal guns have no place in our society and we will work and create laws to remove them," he said alongside the crowd of activists.