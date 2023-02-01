Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Wes Moore to deliver first State of the State address Wednesday

By Amy Kawata

/ CBS Baltimore

Gov. Moore to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
Gov. Moore to deliver State of the State address Wednesday 01:30

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will be delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday, two weeks after he was sworn in as the state's 63rd chief executive. 

Moore will be giving his address to the general assembly at noon. He's expected to focus on key initiatives that will "leave no one behind" in the state.

The governor has pledged to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change.

With an eye towards making major investments in education and transportation, Moore released his $63 billion budget plan for the state while keeping surplus funds flush in the case of a recession.

He described his budget plan as being "bold without being reckless."

This also comes one day after Moore joined hundreds of people in Annapolis calling for stricter gun laws, as he assured gun safety advocates he stands by them.

"These deadly weapons and these illegal guns have no place in our society and we will work and create laws to remove them," he said alongside the crowd of activists. 

Amy Kawata
Amy-Kawata.jpg

Amy Kawata joined the WJZ News team in January 2020 as a reporter.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 5:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.