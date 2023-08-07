Maryland Gov. Moore 'encouraged' as negotiations resume over Orioles, stadium lease agreement

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited Ravens training camp Monday afternoon wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, but the topic on everyone's minds is the future of the Orioles.

The Orioles (70-42) own the American League's best record.

However, their lease at Camden Yards ends at the end of the year.

“There will be baseball in Baltimore for generations to come.”



Maryland @GovWesMoore stopped by #Ravens training camp today and was asked about the latest with negotiations in the Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium lease. #Orioles #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/XSzzid8MBp — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) August 7, 2023

Moore said he remains "very encouraged" that a deal will get done.

There has not been an agreement on a lease extension between the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

"There will be baseball in Baltimore for generations to come," Moore said. "That's what I want for the legacy of the MSA (Maryland Stadium Authority) to be during our administration. So, we're continuing to move forward, but I feel very, very confident we are going to get this deal done."

During spring training, Orioles' CEO John Angelos said that he hoped to give the fans an "All-Star Break gift" with a lease extension.

Oriole Park was first open to the public in April 1992.

The 30-year contract with Maryland Stadium Authority is set to end on December 31, 2023.

Moore said negotiations on a lease extension remain ongoing and that they are committed to building around Camden Yards and in downtown Baltimore.

"We speak in private, we've been speaking very close in private and I know that I am incredibly encouraged that we are going to get to the deal," Moore said. "So, the negotiations have been good and there's a core belief that this is about what we need to do to both create a winner on the field, but also I'm committed to making sure that this is a winner for Baltimore and this is a win for the state of Maryland."