Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Gov. Moore 'encouraged' as negotiations resume over Orioles, stadium lease agreement

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited Ravens training camp Monday afternoon wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, but the topic on everyone's minds is the future of the Orioles.

The Orioles (70-42) own the American League's best record.

However, their lease at Camden Yards ends at the end of the year.

Moore said he remains "very encouraged" that a deal will get done.

There has not been an agreement on a lease extension between the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

"There will be baseball in Baltimore for generations to come," Moore said. "That's what I want for the legacy of the MSA (Maryland Stadium Authority) to be during our administration. So, we're continuing to move forward, but I feel very, very confident we are going to get this deal done."

During spring training, Orioles' CEO John Angelos said that he hoped to give the fans an "All-Star Break gift" with a lease extension.

Oriole Park was first open to the public in April 1992.

The 30-year contract with Maryland Stadium Authority is set to end on December 31, 2023.

Moore said negotiations on a lease extension remain ongoing and that they are committed to building around Camden Yards and in downtown Baltimore.

"We speak in private, we've been speaking very close in private and I know that I am incredibly encouraged that we are going to get to the deal," Moore said. "So, the negotiations have been good and there's a core belief that this is about what we need to do to both create a winner on the field, but also I'm committed to making sure that this is a winner for Baltimore and this is a win for the state of Maryland."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.