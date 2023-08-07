Maryland Gov. Moore 'encouraged' as negotiations resume over Orioles, stadium lease agreement
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited Ravens training camp Monday afternoon wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, but the topic on everyone's minds is the future of the Orioles.
The Orioles (70-42) own the American League's best record.
However, their lease at Camden Yards ends at the end of the year.
Moore said he remains "very encouraged" that a deal will get done.
There has not been an agreement on a lease extension between the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority.
"There will be baseball in Baltimore for generations to come," Moore said. "That's what I want for the legacy of the MSA (Maryland Stadium Authority) to be during our administration. So, we're continuing to move forward, but I feel very, very confident we are going to get this deal done."
During spring training, Orioles' CEO John Angelos said that he hoped to give the fans an "All-Star Break gift" with a lease extension.
Oriole Park was first open to the public in April 1992.
The 30-year contract with Maryland Stadium Authority is set to end on December 31, 2023.
Moore said negotiations on a lease extension remain ongoing and that they are committed to building around Camden Yards and in downtown Baltimore.
"We speak in private, we've been speaking very close in private and I know that I am incredibly encouraged that we are going to get to the deal," Moore said. "So, the negotiations have been good and there's a core belief that this is about what we need to do to both create a winner on the field, but also I'm committed to making sure that this is a winner for Baltimore and this is a win for the state of Maryland."
