Maryland man dead after road rage assault led to shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is dead after Anne Arundel County police said he assaulted a man, leading to a shooting in Glen Burnie Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of East Furnace Branch and Margate Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

The man – identified as 51-year-old Scott David Gushe of Glen Burnie – was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officers.

A 22-year-old man, who was also on the scene, reported that he was a victim of an assault and that he was the alleged shooter, officers said.

Homicide detectives collected several pieces of evidence from the scene and interviewed witnesses.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 22-year-old was driving a motorcycle around Route 1 and Furnace Branch Road when he noticed a vehicle tailgating him and driving erratically, according to officers.

The driver of the vehicle pulled alongside the motorcyclist and shouted at him, officers said. The other vehicle then nearly collided with the motorcyclist, causing him to pull off of the road.

Officers said both the vehicle and motorcycle stopped on East Furnace Branch Road, where the driver of the vehicle allegedly charged toward the motorcyclist while holding a hammer.

The 22-year-old then took out a handgun and shot the driver, identified as Gushe, officers said.

According to officers, the 22-year-old had a concealed carry permit valid in Maryland.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731 or share a tip online HERE.