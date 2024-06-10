Maryland Fleet Week expected to provide major economic boost to downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Fleet, flights and a good time will grace Baltimore's Inner Harbor this week as Maryland honors our nation's military prowess on water and through the air.

"We're celebrating the impact of Armed Forces, especially the Navy and Coast Guard, and their impact on this region," said Al Hutchinson, President/CEO of Visit Baltimore.

Thousands will be drawn to the Inner Harbor to tour the ships used to protect our homeland.

In 2022, Fleet Week provided a more than $7 million boost to Baltimore's economy.

"Impacts our restaurants and tours," Hutchinson said. "Impacts our hotels, several of them are sold out this weekend."

Hotels, including Royal Sonesta, which has all the Fleet Week action just outside its doorstep, are reaping the benefits of the extra crowds.

"It's very exciting, especially what we've been through the past couple of years," said Richard Bryant, the general manager of Royal Sonesta Hotel - Inner Harbor. "It's great to see the harbor full of people. It's great to see the hotel and restaurants teaming with people. It's very exciting to be here right by the water where people are."

Once you book a place to stay and see all the amazing ships, City Cruises Baltimore also wants in on the action, especially with numbers from 2022 showing that 90% of Fleet Week visitors are from outside Baltimore and great momentum for downtown's renaissance.

"Fleet Week and the airshow and Father's Day, so we have lots of people from all sorts of regions from around the area, from Norfolk all the way up into Pennsylvania," said Chad Barth, vice president of City Cruises Baltimore.

"You have to come to Baltimore because this city is on the move and you want to be a part of a winning formula," Hutchinson said.

For more information on Maryland Fleet Week, visit this website.

Here's what you need to you about the week's festivities.