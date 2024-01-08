Watch CBS News
Maryland expands gender-affirming care covered by Medicaid

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning roundup: January 8, 2024
Your Monday morning roundup: January 8, 2024 02:52

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has expanded to gender-affirming care that is covered by the state's Medicaid program, thanks to a bill passed last year. 

The Trans Health Equity Act, along with a slew of other new laws, went into effect on January 1. 

The state's Medicaid program previously limited gender-affirming care to procedures like mental health services, continuous hormone replacement therapy, and gender reassignment surgery.  

The bill, passed on the last day of last year's legislative session, expands coverage to procedures like:

  • hair alteration
  • voice modification surgery and therapy
  • facial surgery
  • top surgery
  • fertility preservation services. 

Revisions and reversals of prior treatments also would be covered under the new policy. 

Individuals need to be enrolled in Maryland Medicaid to be eligible for benefits and should speak with their healthcare provider to determine what services meet their needs.  

Last year, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order protecting gender-affirming health care in the state as more than 20 Republican-led states sought to limit transition care, particularly for minors. 

Learn more about Medicaid's gender-affirming care coverage here. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 12:30 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

