Maryland expands gender-affirming care covered by Medicaid

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has expanded to gender-affirming care that is covered by the state's Medicaid program, thanks to a bill passed last year.

The Trans Health Equity Act, along with a slew of other new laws, went into effect on January 1.

The state's Medicaid program previously limited gender-affirming care to procedures like mental health services, continuous hormone replacement therapy, and gender reassignment surgery.

The bill, passed on the last day of last year's legislative session, expands coverage to procedures like:

hair alteration

voice modification surgery and therapy

facial surgery

top surgery

fertility preservation services.

Revisions and reversals of prior treatments also would be covered under the new policy.

Individuals need to be enrolled in Maryland Medicaid to be eligible for benefits and should speak with their healthcare provider to determine what services meet their needs.

Last year, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order protecting gender-affirming health care in the state as more than 20 Republican-led states sought to limit transition care, particularly for minors.

Learn more about Medicaid's gender-affirming care coverage here.