Maryland epidemiologist explains how to prevent malaria after newly-reported positive case

BALTIMORE - For the first time in more than 40 years, Maryland's Department of Health reported a positive case of malaria that's not related to overseas travel.

The person lives in the Washington D.C. area, was hospitalized, and is now recovering.

"It's certainly unusual," said Dr. David Blythe, Medical epidemiologist at the Maryland Department of Health.

Though rare, the Maryland Department of Health is reiterating its guidance. Symptoms usually appear 7 to 30 days after infection.

"And that's typically a high fever, and sometimes other symptoms associated with that, like headache, sometimes, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea as well," Dr. Blythe said.

Dr. Blythe told WJZ that malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. It could be deadly if not treated.

"Malaria can be very dangerous," Dr. Blythe said. "In fact, malaria can be fatal. But there are treatments for malaria, and they are effective.

The risk is low, but there are steps to prevent infection.

"And that's using an insect repellent that's EPA registered to protect against mosquito bites, and also wearing long sleeves and long pants," Dr. Blythe said. "When there's potential from mosquito exposure, mosquito bites.

There are nearly 200 travel-related malaria cases reported in Maryland each year.

Always check in with a doctor before going to a country where the disease is common.