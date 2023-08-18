Positive case of 'locally acquired' malaria found in Maryland, health department says

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Department of Health says a person who lives in Maryland has tested positive for malaria.

The case was acquired locally, not from travel, according to the department.

"Malaria was once common in the United States, including in Maryland, but we have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years," said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. "We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case."

The person lives in the National Capital Region, was hospitalized, and is now recovering.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite, with more than 2000 cases reported annually in the U.S, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can appear between 7 and 30 days after an infective bite, and can include a high fever, chills, body aches, diarrhea, and vomiting.

While the public risk for catching malaria locally remains low, according to the CDC, there are still some precautions you can take to prevent being infected.

Use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin.

If weather and heat allow, wear loose-fitting, long sleeved clothing.

Keep windows and doors closed or covered with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Empty standing water at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

Before you travel, learn about the health risks and precautions for malaria and other diseases for your destination.

If you are planning to travel abroad, check with your health care provider for current recommendations on prescription medications to prevent malaria.

If you have traveled to an area where malaria transmission occurs more often, and you develop fever, chills, headache, body aches, and fatigue, seek urgent medical care and tell your health care provider that you have traveled.

You can find more information about malaria on the CDC website.