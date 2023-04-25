Maryland entrepreneur with autism, founder of Moore Crunch Pretzels honored with Governor's Citation

BALTIMORE - Marcus Moore, in spite of his autism, has grown to become a successful entrepreneur.

He started Moore Crunch Pretzels, a business that has expanded from Annapolis.

Moore was honored Tuesday with a Governor's Citation with April being Autism Awareness Month.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore paid tribute to Moore while sharing an important message about Maryland being a state that sees everybody.

In March, WJZ introduced viewers to Moore, the CEO of Moore Crunch Pretzels.

He's an entrepreneur with autism who started his business after being overlooked for leadership roles at his job.

Since WJZ first featured Moore, he said business has been booming.

"People coming up to me, saying pretzels are delicious," Moore said. "It's just amazing."

Things are so busy, Moore had to put Gov. Moore on a waitlist.

"Let me tell you, those are some really good pretzels," Gov. Moore said. "And I love Marcus. I love his story and what he represents to the state of Maryland, but I've got to tell you, I also love those Maryland crab pretzels too."

On Tuesday, Gov. Moore invited autism advocates and legislators to Annapolis to elevate an important message of acceptance and self-empowerment.

"This is a celebration about what makes our state so special," Gov. Moore said. "Our state will grow and thrive when we know that we are going to be accepting and we know that we are going to be a state that will find talent everywhere that it is."

Gov. Moore said Marcus Moore "represents Maryland's best."

"In order for our state to grow and win, all of us must be seen," Gov. Moore said. "All of us must be given a chance to grow and contribute. All of us must be given a chance to unleash our dreams."

For Marcus Moore, those dreams are growing quickly.

"When I started, it was great starting small, but I've grown big ever since," Moore said. "I didn't know it would grow this fast."

"This community needs to not just be seen and lifted up, but they make our state better," Gov. Moore said. "Our state needs to lift them up and celebrate them."

Currently, Moore sells his pretzels at these locations:

Crofton Farmers Market

Eddie's

Makers of Maryland

Cheers & Spirits in Arnold

Tidal Salt in Sykesville

Chosen of Hydes

Fells Point Farmers Market

Mamma Mish's Homemade Dishes

Mt. Royal Soaps in Baltimore

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

Locally Crafted in Gaithersburg

Visit Moore's website here.