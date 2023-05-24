Maryland elementary school student found smoking vaping device in the gymnasium

BALTIMORE -- A student at Indian Head Elementary School was found smoking from a vaping device in the gymnasium during class, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities recovered the device and contacted the student's parents, deputies said.

A school resource officer has opened an investigation into the incident, according to authorities.

The resource officer will notify the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services, deputies said.

A picture of the "vaping device" provided by the Charles County Sheriff's Office shows an Elf Bar disposable vape.

Deputies are urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of inhaling or ingesting dangerous substances.

Anyone with information about the vaping incident should call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479.