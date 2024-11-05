Maryland election results show live vote count for 2024 races

In the 2024 election, several big races and changes in legislation are being decided by Maryland voters and we have your updated election results, as they come in.

Across the country, voters are anticipating the results of the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In Maryland, the competitive U.S. Senate race between Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan could impact the balance of power.

Abortion rights, something that has been a hot topic in this year's election, is on the ballot with Maryland Question 1 asking voters if reproductive freedom should be protected under the Constitution.

President - Maryland election results

U.S. Senate - Maryland election results



U.S. Representative - Maryland election results

State races and ballot initiatives via the Associated Press

Baltimore Mayor election results

Maryland Question 1 results - Right to reproductive freedom

Additional Baltimore races

Baltimore City Question results - Inner Harbor & City Council size



