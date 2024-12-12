Historic Baltimore duckpin bowling alley Patterson Pins reopens with retro flair

BALTIMORE -- Historic duckpin bowling alley Patterson Pins is back open with a new name and look, bringing its own retro flair and experience to Baltimore.

Following months of renovations, Baltimore City and community leaders cut the ribbon on Thursday to usher in a new chapter.

The bowling alley, located on Eastern Avenue in Patterson Park, has been around since 1927 but closed in December 2022 before its building was purchased in 2023.

Business partners Kristian Spannhake and Jesse Vann spent $2 million renovating the building and adding 15 apartments and a bar and basement with two lanes for duckpin bowling.

"When we purchased it, we started to work on a vision of combining residences with a community hub," Spannhake said.

A blast from the past

The location includes a cocktail bar, entertainment lounge, video game arcade and two iconic duckpin lanes, which pay homage to the past while embracing the future.

"What we've tried to do is thread the needle on honoring the history as well as embracing the future," Spannhake said.

Quirky cocktail menu

The 2,500 square foot space was refreshed by Bar Director Shaun Stewart who brings his quirky cocktail menu to create a fun atmosphere, according to a spokesperson for Patterson Pins.

"We see people grabbing our video game-inspired cocktail menu off the welcome wall, ordering from the bar, and then heading downstairs to hang out in our arcade," Stewart said. "Maybe grabbing a bite from across the street at Johnny Rads and bringing it in to enjoy downstairs."

The new cocktail menu features some classic drinks and others with a twist and the bar will work closely with Johnny Rads to provide bar snacks every day. The team also plans to collaborate with food trucks and pop-ups to have other food options available each day.

Keeping the charm alive

Patterson Park residents had mixed reactions after the bowling center closed in 2022 but Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen jumped in to help keep its historical charm while pushing the project forward.

"Baltimore, we are often faced with this choice around preserving our unique, funky neighborhood character or building new housing," Cohen said. "And what this project proves is that we can do both."