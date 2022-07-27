Watch CBS News
Maryland driver used 'police lights' on car to blow through highway traffic, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A possible police impersonator in Maryland outfitted their car with red and blue lights and used them to shirk highway traffic in Montgomery County, Maryland State Police said. 

There are no reports of the driver trying to pull over anyone, police said. 

A suspicious Chevy Malibu on I-270 was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The caller told troopers the car was activating red and blue lights to move vehicles off the road. 

screenshot-2022-07-27-115857.png
Maryland State Police provided these images of the suspect vehicle.  MSP

Investigators were told by a witness that they were driving north on I-270 in Germantown near Middlebrook Road when they encountered the suspect driver, police said. The witness claimed the driver was aggressive and moved into the high occupancy vehicle lane before driving away. 

Police said troopers found the suspect vehicle and have spoken to a person of interest, but no charges have been filed. The agency did not say where they found the car. 

Anyone who has encountered the car is asked to call the MSP Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 12:14 PM

