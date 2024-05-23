Maryland doctors charged in Russian conspiracy have case dismissed

BALTIMORE - Maryland doctors accused of conspiracy case tied to Russia must have their charges dropped, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Prosecutors moved too slow in re-trying a former Johns Hopkins doctor and her spouse, an Army major, according to the Banner.

Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist Dr. Anna Gabrielian and her spouse Dr. Jamie Henry had been accused of providing private patient medical information to an FBI informant they believed to be a member of the Russian government.

The Banner reports that in an opinion issued May 23, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said the case was "highly unusual," prosecutors violated the couple's right to a speedy trial and prosecutors "displayed a serious pattern of neglect of its speedy trial obligations during the six months between November 2023 and May 2024."

A mistrial was declared last year when jurors could not unanimously agree on the guilt or innocence of the two doctors.

Six months had passed after the court's retrial period, documents show, according to The Baltimore Banner, and that the government's "radio silence" resulted in the case not advancing further.