Maryland Department of Health to expand elderly care to serve 800 seniors by 2025

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health is expanding the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) from one, to four locations, the department said Wednesday.

With the expansion, the state will be able to serve up to 800 seniors - and more older adults to receive care without leaving their homes as a result. Currently, there is only one location, the Hopkins ElderPlus in East Baltimore.

PACE program participants can receive primary medical care, prescription medications, transportation, physical therapy, and meal assistance. Services also include doctor visits, home care, dental care, emergency support, and social activities.

The new locations and their anticipated opening dates are as follows:

Edenbridge Health West Baltimore PACE Community Coalition – Accepting participants, opening in January 2025

Trinity Health PACE in Montgomery County – Accepting participants, opening in January 2025.

Senior CommUnity Care of Maryland in Prince George's County – Opening in 2025

"Maryland is dedicated to ensuring that more older adults can access comprehensive care without having to leave their homes," Deputy Secretary for Health Care Financing and Medicaid Director Ryan Moran said. "We aim to encourage healthcare providers and community organizations to refer eligible individuals to the program, helping Maryland residents lead healthier and more independent lives."