Baltimore child dies after self-inflicted, accidental shooting led to charges for grandmother, police say

BALTIMORE – A 10-year-old died Tuesday after suffering from a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound on Saturday, Jan. 25, leading to the arrest of her grandmother, according to Baltimore police.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue where police arrived and found the child - later identified as 10-year-old E'vaa Sewell - with a gunshot wound to her head.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley E'Vaa was visiting her grandmother's home when her family found her injured.

WJZ has reached out to police to confirm the child's age after officials initially reported that she was 9 years old

Grandmother charged

On Monday, Jan. 27, E'Vaa's grandmother, 51-year-old Alethea Mitchell, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, firearm access by a minor and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, according to police. A judge later denied her bail.

According to police records, Mitchell came home to find the 10-year-old in a pool of blood and initially thought she may have cut herself.

Mitchell told police the gun belonged to her ex-boyfriend and admitted to moving the weapon to a bedroom under some clothes after E'Vaa was injured, charging documents said.

Police documents detailed that the gun found at the scene was a "pink diamond arms 9mm handgun." that had been stolen during a 2017 burglary in North Carolina.

Officers also found a magazine with four live rounds and a single live round of ammunition in the bed with the child.

Grandmother in court

During her bail hearing Monday, Mitchell's public defender said the grandmother did not know the gun was in her home and claimed the weapon was not hers.

The judge said Mitchell was a danger to society and emphasized that as a convicted felon, she should not have had a gun.

"Her first reaction was to remove that weapon and stash it in a rear bedroom under some clothes. Clearly, Ms. Mitchell's concern was primarily for herself in that situation and not for anyone else," the judge said.

According to her public defender, Mitchell tried to turn her life around after being sober for five years. She is a counselor at two organizations and a Baltimore City Community College student.