Car with 3 cats inside stolen from Baltimore neighborhood. Now police are searching for the pilfered pets.

BALTIMORE -- A car with three cats inside was stolen from Baltimore's Canton neighborhood on Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to police.

Officers responded to S Chester Street around 8:20 p.m. where a woman reported that she had double parked her Mazda and left the engine running as she unloaded items.

When the woman returned about five minutes later, she said her car was gone.

The woman told officers that three of her cats were in the vehicle at the time it was taken.

Police are still investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.