Maryland handgun license requirement overturned by appeals court ruling

BALTIMORE -- Maryland cannot enforce a law requiring people to obtain a license before they can buy a handgun, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

In a 2-1 opinion, Circuit Judge Julius N. Richardson wrote that the law cannot stand under a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision holding that a firearm regulation is unconstitutional unless the government can show it is consistent with the nation's historical tradition.

Governor Wes Moore released a statement following the Fourth Circuit Court's ruling.

"I am disappointed in the Fourth Circuit Court's decision. This law is not about stripping away rights from responsible gun owners – it's about every Marylander having the right to live free from fear. Common-sense gun laws are critical to protecting all Marylanders from the gun violence that has terrorized our communities. I am determined to do more than just give thoughts and prayers and attend funerals – and that's why this law is vital to our administration's commitment to keeping guns out of the wrong hands and saving lives. Every Marylander has the right to feel safe in their own neighborhood – and I will continue to fight for this law. Our administration is currently looking at all options and reviewing the ruling." -Governor Wes Moore

Moore signed several gun-control bills into law in May, vowing to take action in order to reduce gun violence.

"The challenged law restricts the ability of law-abiding adult citizens to possess handguns, and the state has not presented a historical analogue that justifies its restriction; indeed, it has seemingly admitted that it couldn't find one," Richardson wrote in the opinion.

The handgun qualification license requirement originated as one component of Maryland's Firearm Safety Act of 2013.

Mayor Brandon Scott also commented on the decision, saying he was "incredibly disappointed" in the ruling.