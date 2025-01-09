Maryland Board of Public Works approves $1.23 billion for statewide projects

BALTIMORE -- During the first Maryland Board of Public Works meeting of 2025, Governor Wes Moore and Treasurer Dereck Davis approved more than $1.23 billion for 70 initiatives and projects across Maryland.

$135,000 in taxable revenue bonds will finance capital improvements at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In 2024 the BPW voted to approve a lease extension agreement that allowed the Orioles to remain at Camden Yard for the next 30 years. The extension allowed the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue bonds to support capital improvements to the stadium.

A $387 million award from the Maryland Transit Administration will go towards the purchase of more than 300 heavy-duty hybrid buses for local transit systems.

"People rely on this to get to grocery stores, to get to their kids, to go to doctors' appointments and whatnot. They are an important part of the infrastructure," Comptroller Brooke Lierman said. "It allows for hybrid, clean diesel, and other purchases which will continue to decrease emissions as they replace older vehicles. So, it is nice to see the LOTS buses move to be greener as well."

The Department of Education submitted a proposal to extend a contract with Deloitte Consulting LLP to administer the Child Care Scholarship Program, which Moore's administration committed a record $605 million for ongoing investments to.

The BPW approved a total of 70 items, including the following:

Grant agreements for nine recipients for 10 projects located in six counties and Baltimore City with a total value of $25,651,000.

Seven items awarding $176,016,154.20 to prime certified small business primes

Six items awarding $175,561,339 to certified minority business enterprise primes

Two items awarding $682,352.70 to Employment Works Program providers

11 items awarded with established participation goals for minority business enterprises

Three items awarded with established participation goals for veteran-owned small business enterprises

The next Board of Public Works Meeting will be held on Jan. 29, 2025.